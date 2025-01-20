Producing A Good Friday Event Called Scars

We are raising money to put on a creative expo to honor and celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Good Friday 2025. This is our second year putting the event on and it is not for profit, artists are not charged for showing their work and there are no entry fees to come to the event. We put this expo of artists, singers, musicians, dancers and spoken word artists on in a coffee shop so that all feel welcome if church isn't a familiar place for them. Our hope is that people would be captured afresh with the tragedy and triumph of Jesus' sacrificial love. Months of planning goes into making this event run smoothly and excellently and we received endless excited feedback after last year. Your investment will help with renting the giant coffeehouse we are hosting the event in, paying the baristas who will be serving during the event and paying for the supplies we need for the specific art work we will be creating for this event. Would you consider supporting the creative exaltation of our most beautiful savior in Norfolk, VA?