Reunite with my sick dad after 10 years

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $570

Campaign created by Bruno Housiau

Campaign funds will be received by Bruno Housiau

My dad’s currently in hospice in Florida and I can’t afford to go out and see him. It’s been 10 years since I’ve last seen my dad, and with my girlfriend recently getting in a tragic car accident, going to see him has suddenly gotten more difficult. My girlfriend and I both work at IHOP and bust our day in and day out but live pay check to paycheck and I can’t afford to go see my dying dad. Please with your help I can have closure and peace

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 570.00 USD
17 minutes ago

