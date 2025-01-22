Reunite with my sick dad after 10 years

My dad’s currently in hospice in Florida and I can’t afford to go out and see him. It’s been 10 years since I’ve last seen my dad, and with my girlfriend recently getting in a tragic car accident, going to see him has suddenly gotten more difficult. My girlfriend and I both work at IHOP and bust our day in and day out but live pay check to paycheck and I can’t afford to go see my dying dad. Please with your help I can have closure and peace