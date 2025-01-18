Missions Trip to Uganda

Hi friends!

I have the honor and pleasure of partnering with an organization called One More Child this year. I will be going on a mission trip to Uganda in June. During my 10 day stay there, I’ll have the privilege of serving between 1000-1500 children! Every day, countless children’s lives are impacted by hunger, poverty, illness. But together, we have the power to create lasting change. The mission is simple: to provide support, resources, hope, and spread the love of Jesus!







With your generous donation, we can provide meals, needed resources to families in need, help provide shelter and make a positive impact in these children’s lives! I’ll get the chance to develop relationships with these kids and love them the way they deserve to be loved! Your contribution, no matter how big or small, is a step toward hope and change. Thank you for being part of something extraordinary. God bless!







