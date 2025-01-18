Holy Week 2025 Camino de Santiago Pilgrimage Fund

Goal:
I will have the privilege this April of walking the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage from Sarria, Spain to Santiago de Compostela. I will make this roughly 68-mile trip in six nights and seven days with several friends, college classmates, and former teachers from the Thomas More College of Liberal Arts.
I am especially excited to tackle this challenge as I make preparations to enter graduate school in August, but I am dependent on the generosity of sponsors to take advantage of this opportunity. I hope you will consider contributing to my pilgrimage fund so that I can bring the prayers and petitions of my family and yours to Spain this Holy Week.
My goal is $2,000. $1,200 is for pilgrimage expenses and $700 is for the airfare. Please send your prayer requests to Pip91503@gmail.com.
