Gerri's Fight Against Cancer

Geraldyn (Gerri for short) is 31 years old and a single mother to a son. She herself, having a name that Gerri felt was strange, wanted to give her son a good, regular American name, so she decided to name him after American hero Jackie Chan. Jack is now 6 years old and loves playing soccer.

For the last 8 months, Gerri has been studying to earn a certificate in cosmetology and has been working towards starting her own nail salon so that she can provide food, shelter, and education for Jack, who is precocious and loves going to school more than a normal 6-year-old does. However, in October of 2024, and two months shy of graduating and receiving her certificate, she was diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer, which had spread to her brain. She started therapy in November and somehow made it to her classes each day until December 22, when she underwent brain surgery to excise some of the tumors that were causing a pressure buildup in her skull.

She has started her recovery well but needs to continue therapy and, in particular, needs to purchase a medication called temozolomide. While her doctors have been able to decrease the price significantly for her, it is still very expensive, and she needs to be taking it every day for at least 2 months. Since her surgery, she has been unable to work and is faced with providing for Jack and keeping him in school while also paying for her expensive medications. Without family support, she has also struggled to get to her therapy appointments given that she cannot drive herself in her present state. She has been in immense pain but has borne it with a smile and with many many prayers. She is so thankful for Jack without whose encouragement, she could not be so miraculously patient and full of hope and faith.

The funds donated will help pay for her medication as well as her transportation and food needs during her recovery.