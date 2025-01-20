Campaign Image

Supporting Orphans and needy Kids

Goal:

 KES 50,000

Raised:

 KES 3,007

Campaign created by peter sindani

Campaign funds will be received by peter sindani

To support  Orphans and Needy kids from needy families to Acquire Education also providing for them Basic needs eg food,clothing and Medication.  To give them hope and also to make them access basic life as kids from rich families 

Bob
3007.00 KES
1 hour ago

Good luck in all you do...God bless you and your works.Amen, brother.

