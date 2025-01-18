Educational trip for wife and son

Hi, my name is Uriah. I am raising funds to send my wife and son on his 8th-grade trip to Boston in the Spring. This is a once-in-a life time trip and is going allow them to explore historic sites such as where Paul Revere lived as well as the Boston Tea Party. Some other places they will be exploring are the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Grand Central Station, Wall Street and Times Square. They will also have a chance to catch a baseball game at Fenway Park.

As a teacher and sole income provider for our family, I want to give our son a chance to experience these incredible historical sites with his classmates and to learn about our Nation's early history firsthand with his mother accompanying them. The chance for his mother, who is disabled, to build these special memories with our son is priceless.

This cost of this once-in-a-lifetime trip covers transportation, food, all venue activities and souvenirs. Any amount, big or small, would mean the world to our family. Thank you in advance for helping us make this trip a reality.