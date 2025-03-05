Supporting Santosh's Recovery

In early November, Santosh had a hemorrhagic brain bleed which left him paralyzed on his right side at the age of 40. In the early days, there was no movement, no acknowledgement that he could hear or speak or follow anyone with his eyes. So many prayers were being said for his recovery and every single one of them was greatly appreciated and made a difference. The amazing doctors were able to remove most of the clot and after a time, he was able to follow people with his left eye. That was our first sign of real hope! As the day progressed and the doctors and therapists worked with him, his left side began to show improvement. The breathing tube was removed. He was a bit more comfortable and we knew he was in there and wanted to fight for his life. He was moved to a nursing home to get him strong enough for the intense rehabilitation he would need in a rehab hospital. Once he was moved to the rehab hospital, he began to make great progress. He was able to eat again, he began to speak again (very slowly and softly) such a beautiful sound to hear. His humor and kindness came through in bits and pieces and we knew he was coming back to us. He began to stand and then took steps with a walker. His right side is still not back but, he is learning to compensate with his left side.

Through all of this, Diane has been his strongest advocate to make sure he gets every bit of medical care he needs. She has continued to work from home, take care of Santosh, take care of her Mom, and keep everything together. She is the strongest person I know.

The bills are now mounting up and there is work that needs to be done in and around their home to make it accessible and safe for Santosh. Santosh's TDI is running out at the end of March and he does not have any long term disability insurance. Diane is going through the Disability application but has been told this can take 4 to 7 months to possibly get approved.

THEY NEED OUR HELP !

Your prayers and donations are greatly appreciated. Any amount will help. One of the best things I can ask of you is to please forward or share this plea for help!



