Helping Cindy

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Cindy Ojalehto
For the last 18 years, our sister Cindy has had on going challenges with an open wound on her foot, from a past injury. She just had emergency surgery for amputation, to her leg.
They will need help with funds for rehab, adaptation of home, to whole new lifestyle.
Your gift of money and/or prayers, is deeply appreciated.
With love- and on her behalf, her family
Remembering you dear Cindy with much love ❤️ and prayers 🙏 ❤️
Prayers for a quick healing.
Sending many well wishes- speedy healing, quick adaptation for your new situation, and healthy days ahead!
