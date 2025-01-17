Campaign Image

Helping Cindy

 USD $7,000

 USD $375

Campaign created by Sue Sturos

Campaign funds will be received by Cindy Ojalehto

For the last 18 years, our sister Cindy has had on going challenges with an open wound on her foot, from a past injury. She just had emergency surgery for amputation, to her leg. 

They will need help with funds for rehab, adaptation of home, to whole new lifestyle. 

Your gift of money and/or prayers, is deeply appreciated. 

With love- and on her behalf, her family 


Deanna Edeh
$ 50.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Remembering you dear Cindy with much love ❤️ and prayers 🙏 ❤️

WILLIAM JUUSOLA
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers for a quick healing.

Roxanne Sorvala
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Sending many well wishes- speedy healing, quick adaptation for your new situation, and healthy days ahead!

Chuck Aho
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

