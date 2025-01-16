Help the Serra Family move out of California

Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by John Serra
I was born and raised in California, I am at a loss of words to describe how I feel about what has happened here. There is no logic to the decisions our “leadership” have made. I can no longer afford to live here and I don’t know how others can. We need help (no joke) to move out of California and make a fresh start somewhere else. If you know me then you also know that I have only asked for help one other time, and that was to raise money for my Grandaughter’s surgery-(thank you to those who donated). I am not the type to ask for assistance preferring to sacrifice whatever necessary to provide for my family to the point that if necessary I will stop eating so that amount can be spent on the rest of my family. It is incredibly humbling and the difficulty I’m having with actually doing this is taking a toll on my emotional health. My transmission in my car failed when the Flex Plate decided to fall apart for a second time throwing shrapnel into everything and the repair estimate is slightly over $8k, so I’m without transportation and without a job scrambling to get everything back in order. I am praying that you will see the honesty of my family’s need. If you can help us please know that I will volunteer to help you with anything I can so I can try to pay you back and save some of my pride. Please help us as Californians we have somehow walked into Quicksand.
I hope you can escape that God forsaken State. Love, Beefy
