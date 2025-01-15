Campaign Image

Brian Sandoval Memorial and Funeral Expenses

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Leslie Acevedo

Campaign funds will be received by Leslie Acevedo

Brian Sandoval Memorial and Funeral Expenses

Brian Everett Sandoval, passed away, January 12, 2025. My brother had serious health issues and died of natural causes. I appreciate all of your love and support, as I humbly ask for help with expenses for his cremation n memoriaI. I am comforted by all of the good memories each of you have with my brother! I plan on a Celebration of Life for my brother. I will have more details, in the days to come, regarding the date for this Celebration. I am so grateful for your support 🙏 

Lou McCrackine
$ 100.00 USD
14 hours ago

Sending so much love & many, many hugs.

Kristin Fernandez
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Rip Bubba! Thank you for the memories, your humor, and generosity. I love you. God bless you ❤️

