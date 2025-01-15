Brian Sandoval Memorial and Funeral Expenses

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Leslie Acevedo
Brian Everett Sandoval, passed away, January 12, 2025. My brother had serious health issues and died of natural causes. I appreciate all of your love and support, as I humbly ask for help with expenses for his cremation n memoriaI. I am comforted by all of the good memories each of you have with my brother! I plan on a Celebration of Life for my brother. I will have more details, in the days to come, regarding the date for this Celebration. I am so grateful for your support 🙏
Sending so much love & many, many hugs.
Rip Bubba! Thank you for the memories, your humor, and generosity. I love you. God bless you ❤️
