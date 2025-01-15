2025 Support for Sons of Light

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
We are a Christian Acoustic Rock band in the Seattle area. Our mission is to spread the light of Christ through our music and testimonies. We lead worship for recovery groups, churches, and retreats as well as performing family-friendly secular tunes at cafes, parks, and many other venues. Your donation will go directly towards helping us with our monthly expenses and the purchase and maintenance of our sound equipment. Thanks so much for your support!
Thank you for your wonderful Worship Music today at Bayside. It was really Beautiful and uplifting. May God continue to Bless your Gift of Worship to those that need it! You all are a blessing to many people.
Thank you all for the beautiful worship music today! May God bless you in this Ministry!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.