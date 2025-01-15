Romania Missions

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Cannata
Together we will Reach Romania! The capital city of Bucharest, a city of 3 million, we see every day the need for more help to reach - a person to reach the lost, confused, and broken of Romania. Romania has a storied history, beautiful landscapes, and kind souls who have been bound by poverty by corruption, and the scars of communism. Will you please help send Pastor Cannata as he joins Liberty Global to go reach the hearts of Romania? They will be assisting onsite missionaries in crusades, training and evangelism. Jesus is coming soon and every soul deserves to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
FEW CAN GO - MANY CAN GIVE - ALL CAN PRAY
"Go forth and make disciples" my brother!
