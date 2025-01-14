Alix’s Cancer Fight

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Alix Scott
Alix is our sister in Christ and just and all around wonderful human.
She is fighting breast cancer and after lots of research she decided to take an alternative, non toxic route when it comes to treatment. So far she has had good success, but still has a way ahead of her. Sadly insurance won’t cover these type of treatments and we want to help in any way we can 💕
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.