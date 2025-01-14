Supporting the White Family

Goal:
USD $9,500
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Gary White
The last six months have been taxing on the White and Sykes families. Mr. George R. White of Onalaska, TX passed away October 2024. Recently, his son Tracy (Leland) White has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and is on life-support. His brothers Don, Jerry, and Gary Ray are working diligently to cover the expenses and not lose their family land. Any help you can offer, even a dollar would be appreciated.
I am sorry for your loss. God keep you and your family.
