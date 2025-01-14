Campaign Image

Supporting the White Family

 USD $9,500

 USD $200

Campaign created by Pamela Steele

Campaign funds will be received by Gary White

The last six months have been taxing on the White and Sykes families. Mr. George R. White of Onalaska, TX passed away October 2024. Recently, his son Tracy (Leland) White has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and is on life-support. His brothers Don, Jerry, and Gary Ray are working diligently to cover the expenses and not lose their family land. Any help you can offer, even a dollar would be appreciated.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am sorry for your loss. God keep you and your family.

