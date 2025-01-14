Hurricane Helene Total Loss FEMA Assistance Limbo

My name is Jessica Guess. Mother to two amazing boys-Carter age 16 and Greyson age 10. Our lives were turned upside down in a single night when Hurricane Helene destroyed our home, everything inside and even our car. To make matters worse, four days later I was laid off from my job due to lack of transportation.

I have applied and followed up daily for FEMA rental assistance, emergency food stamps and multiple non profits to no avail. The only ones who have truly helped has been the great team at Mountain Strong Sanctuary out of Sevierville Tn. Without their assistance we would be without anything however the struggle to get back on my feet has still been overwhelming. I have always taken care of myself and my boys so to ask for help is not something I have ever had to do. I have used all my savings to move into a home,which I consider ourselves lucky to have found,however when we moved in Fema rental assistance had been approved with payment pending. It is still pending.

Again I have never created a fundraiser before, asking for help is not easy for me but I have no choice. I am in a desperate situation. Every donation will go toward food, housing and transportation. With your help we can rebuild our lives.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story. Any support, a simple share or prayers for my little family will be forever remembered and I will be eternally grateful.

Sincerely,

Jessica, Carter, Greyson