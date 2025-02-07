Campaign Image

Supporting Raymond Lewis

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,345

Campaign created by Thomas Lewis

Campaign funds will be received by Thomas Lewis

We are reaching out to friends, family and kindhearted strangers in hope that we can come together to support our Uncle's fight against cancer......Uncle Ray.

April of 2022 came the shocking news of colon and liver cancer.  Adenocarcinoma was the diagnosis. After 6 rounds of grueling chemotherapy, there was great news.  In October 2022 the scan came back showing the chemotherapy had worked as it should.  Every single tumor had shrunk.  They had shrunk so much they almost were hard to see on the scan.  The next step was to put Raymond on a chemotherapy pill that was going to keep the cancer at bay.  Routine blood work and scans would be performed.  Months went by and the cancer seemed quiet. 

Unfortunately, December 2024, it had returned extremely aggressive with new spots on his lungs.  He is now undergoing chemotherapy once again.  The uncomfortable part of this diagnosis is that Ray can never come off this chemo regiment...ever, unless some new trials are out to try.  Even if it shrinks, even if it stays the same, there will be no change in the treatment.  That was hard to hear.

 While doing everything we can to stay positive, the financial strain of medical bills, traveling for care, and lost wages, has put us in a position to ask for help. We know we have challenges ahead and this will help Raymond be able to focus on fighting through the difficult days. Ray's Faith in Jesus has been finding him peace.

We know our Uncle Ray never imagined having to be in this position.  Ray has been deeply humbled by the support he has already received from friends, family and total strangers.

Thank you in advance for your love, prayers and support; and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of this journey.  Please share the page. We will get him through this! 



Recent Donations
Show:
Ryan Torris
3 minutes ago

Bella Barbieri
6 minutes ago

Deb John Mae Shel Declan
8 minutes ago

We love you Ray, praying everyday for you

Kerry Gannon
8 minutes ago

Travis Wyman
18 minutes ago

Stay strong Ray, we love you!

Emma Vicnaire
31 minutes ago

I love you Uncle Ray! I’ll always be praying for you!!

Kerri Holt
33 minutes ago

Dick Penny! Keep shining that bright light of yours! We love you! The Holts

DiMento Family
45 minutes ago

Love ya RayRay!!

Rusty Ricker
49 minutes ago

Kristin Dole
50 minutes ago

Stay strong and keep fighting.

Kristen Wyman
1 hour ago

Ray, We love you! Sending prayers and strength to continue to fight. Stay strong. The Wyman's

Danielle Riley
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
1 hour ago

Love u Ray

