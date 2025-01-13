Local Lawfare

“Uncovering Corruption in Kalamazoo County: A Call for Justice

A deeply concerning situation has unfolded in Oshtemo Township, Kalamazoo County, Michigan, revealing alleged widespread corruption, election irregularities, and abuse of power by local officials. This case demands immediate attention and support to ensure justice prevails.

Key Allegations

Real Estate and Tax Fraud

- State police investigation uncovered bribes for building permits and mortgage fraud by Township officials

- Township officials allegedly colluded with private citizens to cover up fraud

Election Irregularities

- Suspicious outcomes in 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections

- Allegations of election fraud in Oshtemo Township

Legal Misconduct

- Township attorney allegedly threatened and impersonated officials

- Judges potentially abusing their position to influence outcomes

Personal Persecution

- Unjust lawsuits filed against innocent citizens

- Unlawful trespassing and seizure of private property

- $800,000 sanction imposed without due process

The Evidence

- 1000's of documents that support the allegations

- Over 25 witness depositions

- Audio recordings of official misconduct

- Documented proof of unlawful actions by township officials

Why Your Support Matters

Despite the overwhelming evidence, pursuing justice has been challenging due to:

1. Political connections of local officials.

2. Hesitancy of local attorneys to take on the case due to political fall out

3. The complete denial by judges to allow the presentation of evidence and/or witness testimony of any sort

Your donation to our legal fund can make a crucial difference:

- Enable us to maintain experienced, unbiased legal representation

- Cover costs for additional FOIA requests to uncover more evidence

- Support the appeal process to overturn unjust rulings

- Help expose corruption and restore integrity to local government

A Unique Opportunity

Most of the investigative work has already been completed. Your contribution will directly support legal action, not start-up costs. This is a rare chance to make a significant impact with minimal investment.

By supporting this cause, you're not just helping one family - you're standing up for justice, transparency, and the integrity of local government. Your donation can help set a precedent that corruption and abuse of power will not be tolerated in our communities.

Join us in this fight for justice. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to holding those in power accountable and restoring faith in our local democratic processes. The time is now to make a difference and stand for justice.



