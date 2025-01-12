Supporting my journey back into life

Hello everyone.

Things have been hectic. My mental health has been all over the place, I almost lost the chance to graduate my qualification, I have PCOS, chronic migraines and depression, and got diagnosed with diabetes, an Eating Disorder, ADHD, obstructive sleep apnea and Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 2024. I've been barely managing to pay for my meds and bills while managing all this and trying to get back to some sort of normalcy.

I've been so fortunate that my college is allowing me to complete the credits I need to graduate, and I was awarded financial assistance to cover the term, this is my only chance. After this term all my previous credits will forfeit because I did not take any courses in 2024.

Long story short, I have to fulfill field placement hours with concessions to help maintain my health but I have to be on-site for 210 hours.

I need to replace my laptop in order to be able to complete the required tasks. My current laptop is slowly dying and doesn't retain power so I can't take it to work with me.

If you have any questions or want any proof of anything please don't hesitate to ask me.

Thank you so much and God bless you.