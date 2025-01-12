Support James’s surgery recovery

Goal:
USD $9,000
Raised:
USD $440
My son, James, is having ankle surgery this week. He just found out, that he would not be able to return to work until he can climb a ladder. This will be a 12 week recovery period at minimum. Unfortunately, he does not have short term disability and will not be receiving a paycheck during this period. Please consider donating to ease financial stress during his recovery.
I will be praying for a quick recovery.
