Supporting senior citizen Rosanne Mangio

Raised:
USD $1,600
I was in my childhood house built by my parents in 1947 living in Pacific Palisades, California, & my house burned down
in Los Angeles county, California. My cat & I barely got out in time.
🙏🏼
Praying for the Lord’s peace and protection over you.
We are praying for Rosanne, and all of the others that are been adversely impacted by these awful fires.
You’re in my prayers.
Thankful for God’s protection and provision for you!
Praying for you cousin Ro! We will get through all of this together. Love you, Pam
