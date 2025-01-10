Campaign Image

Supporting senior citizen Rosanne Mangio

Raised:

 USD $1,600

Campaign created by Pam Vach

Supporting senior citizen Rosanne Mangio

I was in my childhood house built by my parents in 1947 living in Pacific Palisades, California, & my house burned down

in Los Angeles county, California. My cat & I barely got out in time.

Recent Donations
Show:
bea
$ 150.00 USD
16 hours ago

🙏🏼

Tammy Tang
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for the Lord’s peace and protection over you.

Christine Minasian
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Mike and Joanne Abel
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for Rosanne, and all of the others that are been adversely impacted by these awful fires.

Nancy Jennings
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Karen and Leighton
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Suzanne Spearman
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

John and Nancy
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Martin Brenner
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Lisa Rough
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

You’re in my prayers.

Haley
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

The Riellys
$ 250.00 USD
2 days ago

Thankful for God’s protection and provision for you!

cousin Pam
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you cousin Ro! We will get through all of this together. Love you, Pam

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo