Campaign Image

Supporting Daniel Rappe

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,906

Campaign created by George Gagnon

Supporting Daniel Rappe

I’ve been friends with Daniel since college. We were roommates on multiple occasions and he was one of my groomsman. He’s been living in LA since a little after graduation and has now lost much of his material possessions as well as the place he was living to the Pacific Palisade fires. Please help me lift Daniel back up so he can recover from this devastating and life altering experience.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Catherine Gagnon
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending Daniel prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you.

Lexi Green
$ 15.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you and everyone effected by the LA fires

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 166.00 USD
4 days ago

God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo