Supporting Daniel Rappe

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,906
I’ve been friends with Daniel since college. We were roommates on multiple occasions and he was one of my groomsman. He’s been living in LA since a little after graduation and has now lost much of his material possessions as well as the place he was living to the Pacific Palisade fires. Please help me lift Daniel back up so he can recover from this devastating and life altering experience.
Sending Daniel prayers.
Praying for you.
Praying for you and everyone effected by the LA fires
God bless
