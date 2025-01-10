Campaign Image

Supporting poor families during the month Ramadan

Goal:

 KES 5,000,000

Raised:

 KES 31,617

Campaign created by Abdullahi ismail adan

Campaign funds will be received by Abdullahi ismail Adan

The blessed Muslim month of Ramadan Is upon us and as our tradition we fundraise to help the poor and those who can’t afford to get food for fasting during this month. We are appealing to everyone who can take part in this noble initiative to help us and contribute to what they can afford. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
25007.00 KES
4 hours ago

Chizziflani

Anonymous Giver
6007.00 KES
4 hours ago

Chizziflani

Anonymous Giver
603.00 KES
4 days ago

