Help Joey and his family

Joey is Jacob Damkani's devoted and cheerful Filipino caregiver. His loving and attentive care for Jacob has been a special blessing and a gift from God for Jacob and Elisheva. Joey works tirelessly to provide for his wife, Jonnalyn, and their four children back home. Now, Joey needs our help.

Joey's son was involved in an accident with a drunk driver, resulting in a fatality. The case has now been settled, and Joey is in desperate need of funds to pay the settlement to the family of the deceased driver of the other vehicle. Your support will not only help cover this settlement but also bring some peace of mind to Joey during this difficult time. Please, let's come together to support Joey and his family in their hour of need. Your generosity could make all the difference.



The goal is to raise **310,000 Filipino pesos** (approximately **US$5300** and **€5150**) to pay the settlement to the family of the deceased driver.

*** Since the funds are going to the Philippines, GiveSendGo donation amounts are based on Philippines pesos (PHP). The approximate conversion rates for Euros and US dollars are as follows:

1 Euro = 60 pesos

1 USD = 58 pesos

So, if you wish to donate 10 Euro, you would enter 600 PHP on the donation page, or for a $10 USD donation, you would enter 580 PHP.