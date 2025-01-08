Campaign Image

Support The Reyes Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Nancy Ramos

Support The Reyes Family

Support After the Loss of Their Father

On January 6, 2025, our family tragically lost JR, a loving father, partner, and friend. This loss has left us heartbroken and has created an unexpected financial burden during an already incredibly difficult time.

JR was the pillar of our family, always there to offer love, support, and a helping hand. His untimely passing has left his 4 children without their devoted father, and we are now facing financial challenges as we navigate this period of grief.

We are asking for your support to help cover funeral expenses, daily living costs, and to provide a bit of stability as we move forward. Your generosity will help us keep the kids on track with their education and well-being, and allow us to grieve without the added stress of financial hardship.

Every donation, no matter how big or small, will be deeply appreciated. We are so grateful for any support you can offer during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.We are thankful for any help you can provide.


blessings,

Recent Donations
Maricarmen Lopez
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for Family, God Bless

The Ballersteins
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Nancy we are so sorry for your families loss. I hope this helps. You all are in our prayers. Please hug your daughter for me. G

Sandie Jimenez
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Carissa, I'm so sorry for your loss. Father God surround Carissa & her family with peace, comfort & your unending love. I lift up her children, in Jesus name fill their hearts with peace & resilience. Guide them with your light so that they grow up feeling the love their father would have wanted. Lord I pray protection over the family. Surround them God with friends & family who will comfort them

Itzel and Tutu
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Our deepest condolences to you and your family 🙏

