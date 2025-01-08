Raised:
USD $1,020
Campaign funds will be received by Tracy Riley
Huggs 🐎
Love you
Steff, my heart goes out to you and Natty, nothing is worse than seeing your child’s heartbreak. Hope Natty gets another horse that she can love
Hope we can lift your spirits, Natty. God bless you and your family.
May God bless you and your family.
God love you
I am sorry to hear about the loss of your horse. With your child facing medical issues, I know this loss can be a difficult burden to bear. While this may not be much, I hope it helps to ease your burden during such a challenging time. Remember, God is always with you, so lean on Him as you pray for strength.
Prayers for Natty and your family
Prayers my friend!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.