Natty is Steff44's daughter who has be dealing we major medical issues for years. The RAV chat family is so sad for the loss of Natty's horse. We want to do something to bring some sunshine back to her.  Natty is a special girl that is loved by all and a huge blessing to Steff44 and her family.   
Jo Ann Ohio
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

BJ1
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Huggs 🐎

StaceyT
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Love you

Philly888
$ 75.00 USD
3 days ago

Steff, my heart goes out to you and Natty, nothing is worse than seeing your child’s heartbreak. Hope Natty gets another horse that she can love

Rhoni FL
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Hope we can lift your spirits, Natty. God bless you and your family.

TalkshowTK
$ 120.00 USD
4 days ago

May God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

God love you

TrumpCountryUSA
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

I am sorry to hear about the loss of your horse. With your child facing medical issues, I know this loss can be a difficult burden to bear. While this may not be much, I hope it helps to ease your burden during such a challenging time. Remember, God is always with you, so lean on Him as you pray for strength.

FletchakaJohn Cocktoastin
$ 480.00 USD
6 days ago

Prayers for Natty and your family

Hammerchuck
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Prayers my friend!

TracyL
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

