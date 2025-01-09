Campaign Image

The family

 USD $20,000

 USD $1,635

Campaign created by Derek Lee jr

The family

Kattie lost her husband Darrell in a tragic car accident that also injured their 3 year old son. The sudden lost leaves their family struggling 😔 she is now a widow with 4 children to support. Darrell's boys are only 1 and 3 years old 😭 our goal is to help Kattie pay off her house and to make things easier for their family ❤️ please help any way you can ❤️ 

Recent Donations
AlexOndria
$ 25.00 USD
6 hours ago

I send my prayers! I'm so sorry you're in going through an emotional toll like this. I love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 days ago

May this be helpful to you. God bless you and your family.

Bill and Paula Hale
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We’re so sorry for your loss Kattie.

Dustin-Emily Lawhead
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Our continued prayers over Kattie & all of his family & other friends. What an incredible loss we feel as we celebrate Heaven's gain.

Caroline
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

So sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Amber Carroll
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Skylar DenBleyker
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

LINDA BENNETT
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Sorry for your loss

Sarah Lawhead
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

It’s not much but I hope it helps.

Brenda Taylor
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

I'm so very sorry Katie. Hugs and prayers to you and your family.

Jeff and Mary
$ 1000.00 USD
5 days ago

