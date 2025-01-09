The family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,635
Kattie lost her husband Darrell in a tragic car accident that also injured their 3 year old son. The sudden lost leaves their family struggling 😔 she is now a widow with 4 children to support. Darrell's boys are only 1 and 3 years old 😭 our goal is to help Kattie pay off her house and to make things easier for their family ❤️ please help any way you can ❤️
I send my prayers! I'm so sorry you're in going through an emotional toll like this. I love you!
May this be helpful to you. God bless you and your family.
We’re so sorry for your loss Kattie.
Our continued prayers over Kattie & all of his family & other friends. What an incredible loss we feel as we celebrate Heaven's gain.
So sorry for your loss.
Sorry for your loss
It’s not much but I hope it helps.
I'm so very sorry Katie. Hugs and prayers to you and your family.
