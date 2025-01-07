Campaign Image

Supporting my kitten he needs shots

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Adam Hornsby

I found my kitten at work he was left out in the pouring rain, I don't have a lot of money and he needs food and shots etc, if you have animals you understand if you don't try to understand medication food and shots cost a good amount I just got him and don't want to lose him so please find it in your hearts to help me help my kitten tiger as you can tell hes very young. Thank you for your time even if you don't help, God bless all of you. Sincerely Adam.

