Sellma’s Medical Mission to Honduras

My dear friends and family,

As I have shared with many of you, I am joining a week-long medical mission to Honduras in March.

I will be traveling with Mountain Medics, a very small Colorado, US-based nonprofit organization aiming to improve the health and quality of life of developing mountain communities around the world.

The organization has an established presence in Honduras and Peru and return to the same areas once yearly, which is a great approach to maintaining relationships and providing continuity of care. I would love to join them every year if my schedule allows.

Moneys raised here will be used to cover the organization fee (accommodations, meals all clinic supplies, ground transportation), flights, and any costs not covered by the organization. Anything raised above the trip costs, will be used to buy additional clinic supplies or donated to the organization.

Mountain Medics International is a 501(c)(3) non profit so if you would like to donate directly to them on my behalf for the tax benefit, please let me know, and I will get you the information

I am only asking friends and family for help but you are welcome to share with anyone you think may be interested in supporting this mission.

Every little bit counts!

Thanks so much for your support and prayers!

Love you all!

Sellma

https://www.mountainmedics.org/about-us



