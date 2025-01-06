Campaign Image

Supporting the Lonon family

 USD $1,500

 USD $330

Campaign created by Heather Vance

Campaign funds will be received by Heather Vance

Supporting the Lonon family

My brother Louis Lonon suffered a major heart attack right after Christmas.  He is unable to work during recovery and has a wife and 3 children at home.  As you can imagine this is a major financial blow to their household.  I would greatly appreciate any help that can be offered in this stressful and trying time for his family.   

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Marshall V
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Hi, prayers for your family and for speedy recovery! God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Dori
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

