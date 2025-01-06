Campaign Image

NC relief mission II

Campaign created by Robert Cook

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Cook

NC relief mission II

This mission is to continue helping the people of western North Carolina devastated by hurricane Helene.

Funds raised will help to meet travel and expenses as well as go to supplies for the hurricane survivors.

Recent Donations
Show:
Betsy Cuthbert
4 days ago

Bless all those who love and care for their fellow man. Safe travels and God Bless

RaChelle Stewart
4 days ago

May God go before you and keep you. Praying daily for you and all those affected by this tradegy.

DanandSharon
8 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo