NC relief mission II

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Cook
This mission is to continue helping the people of western North Carolina devastated by hurricane Helene.
Funds raised will help to meet travel and expenses as well as go to supplies for the hurricane survivors.
Bless all those who love and care for their fellow man. Safe travels and God Bless
May God go before you and keep you. Praying daily for you and all those affected by this tradegy.
