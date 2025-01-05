Save my house and car from Cancer

Diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2023 with stage 3 pancreatic cancer , all of 2024 battled the out of it and fell behind due to doctor appointments , hospital stays couldn't keep up. Don't care about the hospital bills I just have to save my house and car, im gonna take a while to heal and get back to work, anything will work, had surgery at the end of 2024 for it and surgery was a success, left me with a half of pancreas and took out my gallbladder.