Save my house and car from Cancer

 USD $50,000

 USD $230

Campaign created by Michael Macura

Diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2023 with stage 3 pancreatic cancer , all of 2024 battled the out of it and fell behind due to doctor appointments , hospital stays couldn't keep up. Don't care about the hospital bills I just have to save my house and car, im gonna take a while to heal and get back to work, anything will work, had surgery at the end of 2024 for it and surgery was a success, left me with a half of pancreas and took out my gallbladder.

Mark Andrews
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Keep swinging Brother!!! You got this!!!

Kimberly Buote
$ 30.00 USD
9 days ago

