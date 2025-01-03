Campaign Image

Our Yurt Was STOLEN!!!

Our Yurt Was STOLEN!!!

The Country Learning Centre is a not for profit organization that provides mental health & wellness services to kids, teens & young adults using the principles of Forest School Canada. 

As part of our Wildlifer Trails Program our yurt was our shelter from the winter winds, rain & snow.  

Our yurt has been stolen, along with our hammock, slack lines & swinging chair. So sad for the participants that worked so hard to set it up & were so proud of themselves.  

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
8 days ago

Danna Dierckens
$ 50.00 CAD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
9 days ago

AK
$ 50.00 CAD
10 days ago

Karlaina
$ 15.00 CAD
10 days ago

Remi
$ 25.00 CAD
10 days ago

The Van Luijks
$ 20.00 CAD
10 days ago

Tara and Kolby
$ 10.00 CAD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
10 days ago

So sorry this happened to the children!!

