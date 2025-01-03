Our Yurt Was STOLEN!!!

Goal:
CAD $1,500
Raised:
CAD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Lyndee Codinha
The Country Learning Centre is a not for profit organization that provides mental health & wellness services to kids, teens & young adults using the principles of Forest School Canada.
As part of our Wildlifer Trails Program our yurt was our shelter from the winter winds, rain & snow.
Our yurt has been stolen, along with our hammock, slack lines & swinging chair. So sad for the participants that worked so hard to set it up & were so proud of themselves.
So sorry this happened to the children!!
