Funeral Costs for Mama

On January 1st our mother unexpectedly passed away. She leaves behind myself, my 17 year old sister and my 3 year old son (her grandson). My mom lived a simple life and because of this she did not have insurance to help with funeral costs. We are asking for donations so we can have a beautiful service and burial for our mother. We appreciate any and all donations. 


Barbara Tate
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Sorry for your loss 😢

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

I am so sorry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for the God of All Comfort to take you through these difficult days.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for y'all after this unexpected loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Kasey Harbin
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

May God comfort you in your great loss.

Jason
$ 30.00 USD
10 days ago

Brenda Manley
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for you girls,love y'all

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

I'm sorry for for loss 🙏 God be with you all.

Medina hutton
$ 30.00 USD
11 days ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. Y'all are in my prayers

