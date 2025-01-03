Funeral Costs for Mama

Goal:
On January 1st our mother unexpectedly passed away. She leaves behind myself, my 17 year old sister and my 3 year old son (her grandson). My mom lived a simple life and because of this she did not have insurance to help with funeral costs. We are asking for donations so we can have a beautiful service and burial for our mother. We appreciate any and all donations.
Sorry for your loss 😢
I am so sorry.
Praying for the God of All Comfort to take you through these difficult days.
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for y'all after this unexpected loss.
May God comfort you in your great loss.
Praying for you girls,love y'all
I'm sorry for for loss 🙏 God be with you all.
I'm so sorry for your loss. Y'all are in my prayers
