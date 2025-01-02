Missions trip to Nepal

We will join with Iris Nepal and bring the heartbeat of the Father. We will spend time in Kathmandu and the surrounding areas with one focus- to love. We will heal the sick, cleanse the Leper, cast out demons, feed the hungry, preach the Gospel, and share the love of Christ on this exciting and challenging trip. Partnering with the Iris base in Kathmandu in their community programs. We will hold programs for Nepali children, loving on them and teaching them about the love of God! We will feed the hungry, help the needy, and pray for the nation. Encouraging and strengthening the long term missionaries stationed in Kathmandu. Nepal is a mainly Hindu nation and is very hungry to hear the word of God. This nation is very ripe soil for the Lord to move in!