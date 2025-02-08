Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $100
At the Christian Voter App, we are dedicated to restoring integrity and faith-driven leadership in our government and school system by leveraging the power of social media to support and elect local Christian candidates. Our mission is to empower inform and mobilize Christian voters to challenge the dominance of corporate money in politics that perverts the education of our children in public schools. SAVE THE CHILDREN. SAVE AMERICA.
God bless.
