Christian Voter App

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Joseph Craddock

Christian Voter App

At the Christian Voter App, we are dedicated to restoring integrity and faith-driven leadership in our government and school system by leveraging the power of social media to support and elect local Christian candidates. Our mission is to empower inform and mobilize Christian voters to challenge the dominance of corporate money in politics that perverts the education of our children in public schools. SAVE THE CHILDREN. SAVE AMERICA.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo