Help in time of medical crisis

We have ended up in possible dire straights depending on which way a couple of things go. On December 9, as the result of the inaction of one doctor and mistakes made by 2 others, I have had to have my left leg amputated above the knee. I am now in a skilled nursing convalescent place but my medical insurance is wanting me to leave there (after only 2 weeks). I know I will be going to long term care, which I am OK with, but depending on possibility A or B there might end up not being the funds for my son to keep our present apartment while he looks for something more suitable for us. Here's where the possibilities come in: My son's Army Reserve unit is deploying overseas toward the end of February. We don't know as of yet if he is being released from deployment (and I will update this once I know). If he has to deploy it will mean putting all our stuff in storage while he's gone, but money won't be an issue since he'll be getting full military pay for the months he's gone. The problem is if he doesn't deploy. He has some income coming in but not enough to keep up the rent on the apartment while he looks for something else for us. If he is able to add a few more college classes to his schedule (which he set up...only 1 class...when it was more positive that he'd be deploying). If he can raise his schedule to full time, between VA education and the money he'll have from financial aid, he'll be OK but will still need to be getting money together for us to move.

One of the biggest problems financially on my end is that while I am in full time care, "they" will be taking all but $50 a month of my social security.

None of this (concerning my medical condition) was expected. My son is a great young man...college student, Army Reservist and, until this, he was acting as my caretaker, Please if you can find it in your hearts, help my little family keep things together while I recover from losing my leg.

Thank you and God bless!

Update: Nick has been taken off deployment which is a good and a bad thing. Good thing, it takes some pressure off him when it comes to finding us a new place (he has until the end of June) AND he's able to sign up for additional classes which will give him more money from financial aid and VA. Bad thing is that will still leave him short on the rent by some. We are looking for all the things we can cut from our budget and he's looking at part time work, but it still isn't going to cover everything. Our rent is $685 a month and he's not even going to see $600 on his VA education payment