Supporting Joy Harden's Wrist Surgery

 USD $8,000

 USD $241

I am creating this campaign on behalf of my wrist surgery because I cannot meet my very high deductible. The surgery cost is 8000 dollars and anything helps. If I am not able to get the surgery, it will affect the mobility and overall function of my left wrist. It would heal incorrectly and lead to further complications in the future. I am creating this campaign in hopes of reaching out to anyone who wants to help me. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

love you!! get better soon!!!

Allen
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

