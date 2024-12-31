CAGOP Associate Delegate CRP Convention

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Jon White
We are not sponsored or financed by any Republican Party organization.
All expenses are paid by members and generous friends.
We have a full agenda of program speakers and training ready for the California Republican Party convention. We are making arrangements for transportation, rooms, and all other needs. Your contribution goes towards the success. Thank you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.