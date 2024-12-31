Campaign Image

CAGOP Associate Delegate CRP Convention

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Jon White

Campaign funds will be received by Jon White

We are not sponsored or financed by any Republican Party organization. 


All expenses are paid by members and generous friends.


We have a full agenda of program speakers and training ready for the California Republican Party convention. We are making arrangements for transportation, rooms, and all other needs. Your contribution goes towards the success. Thank you.

Eric Early
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

