Supporting Safira & Suleman’s Resettlement

Goal:
CAD $35,000
Raised:
CAD $100
Safira and Suleman are Christian refugees seeking to live a life of freedom. As they wait for the potential opportunity to move to Canada, please consider helping as they pray to freely live, work and worship. All money will go toward their resettlement expenses and cost of living for one year once they arrive in Canada.
