Support for the Helwig family

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $3,500
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Helwig
My sister's family is dealing with bill collectors right now, they just had a baby back in March/ and she was very sick on top of that, so extended hospital stay as well. This came out of no where for them this December. they are talking about having to cancel necessary appointments.
Any help you can give would be greatly appreciated.
Hoping this bit helps - as any family of Mary Shelley deserves our help!
May you progress through this season with the grace and comfort available from our Creator. I am able to assist you with the bill collectors, from credit cards to the IRS. Your only expense will be printing and postage. If you wish to discuss this further, contact me. Blessings. Roger Worrick
