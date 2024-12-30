My Fight With Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Hi, I’m Salle Dela Cruz, a wife and mother. I’m currently battling stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer. For nearly two decades, I worked as a virtual assistant, often on late night shifts. One morning, I found blood and an unusual liquid coming from my left breast. Alarmed, I sought help from my obstetrician-gynecologist, who referred me to a breast surgeon. My initial tests included a breast ultrasound and mammogram, costing around 7,000 Philippine pesos, followed by a biopsy for 16,000 pesos.

I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in April 2022. I started chemotherapy in May, underwent a mastectomy in September the was a significant cost of 300,000 pesos, and then resumed chemotherapy again in December. I also underwent radiation from July to August in 2023. The genetic test prior to the mastectomy cost 40,000 pesos, which added to my medical bills. Thankfully, the test showed the cancer wasn’t genetic, so I only had my left breast removed during the mastectomy.

Each chemotherapy session cost around 60,000 pesos, and radiation was about 70,000 pesos. I was optimistic about the results and didn’t notice any symptoms. Triple-negative breast cancer is stubborn, so I committed to a healthy lifestyle, immunotherapy, and explored advanced treatment options in the US.

My oncologist referred me to a pulmonologist for clearance before immunotherapy. During the visit, I had a lung infection and fluid buildup. I underwent a procedure to drain the fluid, costing 50,000 pesos, including medication. I’m now cleared and continuing immunotherapy and my ongoing battle with cancer.

Immunotherapy is ongoing with 18 sessions every three weeks at 200,000 pesos each. The financial burden is overwhelming, covering only lab tests, x-rays, ultrasound, check-ups, and medications. Despite these challenges, I’m determined and grateful for support along this difficult path.

My minimal insurance and government assistance haven’t helped much. I’m currently covering all expenses in cash. Any support, whether through direct contributions or consideration, would make a meaningful difference in helping me continue with this essential care.

Through all this, I have embraced a positive mental attitude (PMA). It wasn’t easy, especially when the road was long and treatments left me exhausted. But I focused on what I could control— my mindset. Every morning, I reminded myself I could make it through and endure. This PMA wasn’t just about positivity; it was about cultivating resilience to overcome challenges I know are ahead.

I realized how much I’d learned through this experience. I decided to share my lessons with others facing similar battles. Whether it was listening, encouraging, or just being there, I wanted to pass on the love and support I’d received.

This journey taught me that life’s full of unexpected twists and turns. But with faith, family, and if you are able a little help from you, there’s no challenge too great that I can’t face. Through God’s will, my family, and a PMA, I found the courage to face my cancer head on with the determination to be a survivor so that I may inspire others to fight and do the same.