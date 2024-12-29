Help a Veteran get a Starlink for better internet

Goal:
USD $600
Raised:
USD $105
Please help a Navy Veteran Named Eric MIller purchase a Starlink internet Kit so he will have better internet access so he can connect to the internet without dropping out so he can better his You Tube channel and his ministry You Tube channel
I'm sorry I can't give more. But I feel like I compelled to contribute to help out a wonderful family in need. It's been weighting heavy on my heart. I hope this will help get this family get closer to their goal. I'm proud to say your family now. GOD puts people in your life for a reason. God Bless & Much Love Always.
Like Trin said, DK FAM coming together ❤ Love ya, brother and we'll get it done! Love, Mr T!
Dk family coming together! Love, Trin ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.