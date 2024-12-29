Supporting the Spain family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Spain
Hi my name is Kevin Spain. We are asking for help in this transition of life after getting diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. I have painted for my entire life. After being homeless at 15 I used my abilities to work as hard as I could and got an apartment at 19. At 23 I met my wife. We now have two children, 8 and 2 years old. We where able to buy a house when I was 27. I then was diagnosed with severe shingles in the stress of getting and remodeling a house that most likely would have torn down. Fast forward a few years later I experienced a week long stroke and have 40 lesions scattered throughout my brain. Causing various loses of physical functions. We worked very hard to get to where we are for our family and am hoping that we may keep it with the assistance of others.
If funds can be raised fast enough I would like to try treatments out of country that seem to have had a monumental difference for most with the condition I have.
God will provide
We are behind you and your family, 100% Kevin. We have known you since you were six and know how hard you have worked through the years to accomplish what you have. You are a great husband and father and one of the hardest painters I knew. I will forward your link to others. Come on everyone, this young man and his family, need our help.
