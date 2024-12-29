North Atlantic Polemics Conference (NAPC) 2025

Last June, we hosted our first ever polemics conference and we called it the "North Atlantic Polemics Conference".

By God's grace, the 3 day conference was an amazing success, with incredibly positive feedback from all our attendees and speakers.

For our upcoming conference 'NAPC 2025', we're looking to create an even better conference and invite even more attendees.

For our first NAPC conference, we funded the entire event so that every attendee wouldn't have to pay a ticket price to access the assortment of lectures and seminars that were featured in our event. We would like to continue this no fee entrance to our 2025 conference, but we need your help in achieving this.

Any and all support is deeply appreciated, prayerfully or financially.