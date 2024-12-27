FREE homeschool Prom 2025!

Now excepting donations for our 3rd annual FREE delmarva homeschool Prom! Our previous themes, fairy garden and grease the movie, were a great success, this year it's cowboy western as highly requested. However this event is paid for out of pocket by your host, the Sharp family, we love hosting our dances and are super excited to execute this years theme! Donations are of course optional but please donate as you feel led to. Thank you in advance-the Sharp family.