Rebuilding a home for the surviving children

I have never done this before but my wife's family is in great need in Trinidad after a fire burned down their house and killed the mom and 2 kids. The family is devasted and won't have a place to stay unless God provides. May everyone who contributes be blessed in abundance. Those who do not have to give please, please pray for my wife and her family as they burry their love ones.
These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs. Philippians 4:19
