Colorado Ranch Rebuild

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,065
Hey everyone, my name is Jenna and two days before Christmas my farm, Across the Highway Farm and Ranch, was devastated. We don’t know who is responsible but someone stole four Berkshire hogs, 60 Cornish Cross meat chickens, 17 laying hens, and three roosters.
My husband and I started our farm in January 2024. It was a productive year with much success and growth. Our hens that hatched in July had just started laying eggs and we were set to process our first round of meat birds the first part of January. This coming year was going to be another big year! Our Berkshire breeding program was set to begin January 1st with piglets on the ground in April and farm-fresh pork available November 2025… but in one night most of our progress was stolen from us.
We are still picking up the pieces but have gained a huge following online. So many of you have reached out and expressed a desire to help. Our dream was to supply our community and surrounding counties with farm-fresh, lovingly-raised pork, poultry, eggs, (and produce) which makes this tragedy that much harder to swallow.
We are a strong, resilient family that will pick up the pieces and move forward to see our dream come to fruition but if y’all would like to be part of our rebuilding journey, we would be honored to accept the help.
Thank you so much for your words of support and kindness. It’s been a beautiful silver lining in this dark event.
Love,
Matthew and Jenna
Across the Highway Farm and Ranch
Praying for you.
Sorry about your farm! I hope you get your animals back, and hope that Heavenly Father blesses you beyond measure!
Hang in there and keep the faith.
Good luck and better days to come !
No one should take from people, I’m sorry hopefully these donations help bring you back stronger
May the grace and mercy of God, Our Father be upon you and yours, as you work to restore what has been stolen. Deuteronomy 30:3 says, “God, your God, will restore everything you lost; he'll have compassion on you; he'll come back and pick up the pieces from all the places where you were scattered.” We pray this in His name, Amen.
Praying for you and your family!
I hope this helps.
