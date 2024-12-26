Campaign Image

Mom And Son Facing Eviction

Goal:

 USD $1,834

Raised:

 USD $1,470

Campaign created by Brian Marks

Campaign funds will be received by Brian Marks

I don't know where else to turn and i am not the type of person to ask for help, but I am really really not in a good spot. Im behind on my rent and facing eviction and me and my mom will lose everything. They cut my hours at work and been trying to catch up. Its been difficult. I really need help. Any help is greatly appreciated! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Kyle Albers
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

May the blood of Jesus cover you and this monetary request.

Bernard Koestner
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

God Bless you this year.

Karen Beyer
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

God bless you and your family

Habiba
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Prayer for you and mom

Jane Wolff
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

God’s blessings.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

A gift from Jesus Christ/God. All I have, can do is because of him. God bless you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying that God provides for all of your needs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
17 days ago

May God bless and keep you both!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Blessings to you both!

Lisa O
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

May God Bless you

Sueski
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Blessings of abundance.

Deb
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Prayers up 🙏

Dee
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Bless you and your Mom - I wish it could be more - in my prayers

