Campaign Image

Missing and Endangered Daughter/Navy Veteran

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $810

Campaign created by Tammy Risaliti

Campaign funds will be received by Tammy Risaliti

Missing and Endangered Daughter/Navy Veteran

My daughter, A US Navy Veteran has been missing and believed to be in danger.  There is a National  Missing Persons alert out on her. She was last seen in West Palm Beach, Florida.  She is in a vulnerable state of mind right now and we believe she is being coerced and in danger.  I am her mother and need help with travel expenses, a place to stay, filing paperwork in the courts and rental vehicle.  Please, anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Jake Perkins
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
18 days ago

So,So, Sorry Continued prayer !

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
20 days ago

prayers for protection!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Molly
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Grace
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Maryalice
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Doug Mills
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Praise the Lord!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo