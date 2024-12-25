Missing and Endangered Daughter/Navy Veteran

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $810
Campaign funds will be received by Tammy Risaliti
My daughter, A US Navy Veteran has been missing and believed to be in danger. There is a National Missing Persons alert out on her. She was last seen in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is in a vulnerable state of mind right now and we believe she is being coerced and in danger. I am her mother and need help with travel expenses, a place to stay, filing paperwork in the courts and rental vehicle. Please, anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!
So,So, Sorry Continued prayer !
prayers for protection!
Praise the Lord!
